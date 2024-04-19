Chark visited the Chargers on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Few teams are more in need of wide receivers, with the Chargers having released Mike Williams and traded Keenan Allen earlier this offseason. Chark has never come close to matching his 1,008-yard, eight-TD performance in 2019 for Jacksonville, but he did top 500 yards both of the past two seasons in Detroit and Carolina, starting 21 of 26 games along the way. Chark will turn 28 in September and doesn't figure to command a large contract.