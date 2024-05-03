Chark and the Chargers agreed to terms on a one-year contract Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Per Rapoport, the deal is worth up to $5 million. Chark visited with the Chargers exactly one week before the 2024 NFL Draft, and his signing with the team comes exactly one week after its first round. With L.A., he'll be providing a veteran presence to a receiving corps that parted with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams this offseason, meaning Chark will be vying with the likes of Joshua Palmer (knee), Quentin Johnston and second-round rookie Ladd McConkey for reps in the upcoming campaign. In 15 regular-season games with the Panthers in 2023, Chark hauled in 35 of 66 targets for 525 yards and five touchdowns.