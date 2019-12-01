Jaguars' D.J. Chark: Second straight underwhelming week

Chark brought in two of five targets for 47 yards in the Jaguars' 28-11 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Chark did notch a 30-yard grab that was the second longest of the day for the Jaguars, but he otherwise was a bit player in an air attack that went through its fair share of struggles in a premium matchup Sunday. He's now been under 50 receiving yards in three of the past four games after a strong start to the season, but he'll look to put together his fourth 100-yard effort of the campaign at the expense of the tough Chargers secondary Week 14.