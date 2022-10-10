Arnold was on the field for eight of the Jaguars' 73 offensive snaps in Sunday's 13-6 loss to the Texans, finishing with a 20-yard reception on two targets.

After working as the Jaguars' top tight end for a six-game stretch in 2021, Arnold has slid down the depth chart in 2022 due to Jacksonville's offseason pickup of Evan Engram. Even though Engram owns a modest 19-168-0 receiving line on 26 targets through the Jaguars' first five games, Arnold doesn't look as though he's gaining much traction in his bid to supplant him as Jacksonville's starter. While playing fewer than 20 percent of the Jaguars' offensive snaps in all but one of the first five games, Arnold has drawn just four targets.