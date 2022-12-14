Arnold played 14 of the Jaguars' 67 snaps on offense and finished with a five-yard catch across three targets in Sunday's 36-22 win over the Titans.

In one of the best performances of his young career, quarterback Trevor Lawrence peppered the Jaguars' tight ends with targets. Though starter Evan Engram (11 catches for 162 yards and two touchdowns on 15 targets) did the heavy lifting, Arnold and Chris Manhertz (one catch for 21 yards) also saw some involvement in the passing offense. So long as Engram is healthy, Arnold and Manhertz are unlikely to see their respective roles expand.