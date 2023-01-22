Arnold appeared in all 17 games during the 2022 season and caught nine of 13 targets for 135 yards.
Arnold operated as a reserve tight end all season and played more than 15 offensive snaps in just one game. The 27-year-old is scheduled to hit free agency during the offseason, as is Evan Engram and Chris Manhertz. Luke Farrell is the only tight end currently on Jacksonville's roster under contract for 2023.
