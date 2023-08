The Eagles plan to release Darnold, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Arnold was competing for a depth tight end role in Philadelphia but ultimately came up short. The Eagles are doing the veteran a solid by releasing him before the final cut rush commences in order to give him a head start on seeking a new opportunity. The 28-year-old journeyman has spent time with the Saints, Cardinals, Panthers and Jaguars previously in his career.