Arnold has agreed to a one-year deal with the Eagles, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Arnold caught just nine passes on 13 targets for 135 yards in 17 games with the Jaguars last season, but in 2021 the 28-year-old logged a career-high 35 catches in 11 contests (three with Carolina and eight with Jacksonville). With the Eagles, Arnold will back up clear-cut starter Dallas Goedert, but in the event that Goedert misses any time, Arnold would have a chance to see some pass-catching opportunities in a tight end corps that also includes Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra, Tyree Jackson and Dalton Keene
More News
-
Jaguars' Dan Arnold: Nine catches in 2022•
-
Jaguars' Dan Arnold: Draws three targets Week 15•
-
Jaguars' Dan Arnold: Plays just three snaps Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Dan Arnold: Catches lone target•
-
Jaguars' Dan Arnold: Makes one reception in Week 5 loss•
-
Jaguars' Dan Arnold: Plays two snaps ahead of cuts•