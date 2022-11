Arnold played three of the Jaguars' 61 snaps on offense and wasn't targeted in the team's 28-27 win over the Ravens on Sunday.

Arnold went without a target for the first time since Week 6 and tied his lowest snap count of the season. He remains behind Evan Engram and Chris Manhertz on the depth chart at tight end and appears unlikely to see his role expand over the final six weeks of the campaign.