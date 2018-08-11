Smoot was held out of Thursday's preseason opener against the Saints with a foot injury, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.

Smoot played totaled 20 tackles in 16 games for the Jaguars in his rookie season, and could have an opening this preseason to make an impression with Dante Fowler (shoulder) currently on the PUP list. The severity and specifics of the foot injury is currently unknown.