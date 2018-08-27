Smoot (foot) is in line to practice Monday, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Smoot, who was the Jaguars' 2017 third-round pick, made 20 tackles (14 solo) in his rookie campaign. He'll work strictly in run defense again this season, as Calais Campbell and Yannick Ngakoue have supreme pass-rushing skills. Unless there's an injury to the aforementioned pair, Smoot isn't a viable IDP pick.