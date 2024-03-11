Duvernay agreed to a two-year, $8.5 million contract twith the Jaguars on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Duvernay spent his first four seasons with the Ravens and proved himself to be an All-Pro special teams player. He projects to return both kicks and punts in Jacksonville, while also providing depth at receiver. The 26-year-old averaged 24.8 yards per kick return during his career in Baltimore and also scored two touchdowns.