Duvernay agreed to a two-year, $8.5 million contract twith the Jaguars on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Duvernay spent his first four seasons with the Ravens and proved himself to be an All-Pro special teams player. He projects to return both kicks and punts in Jacksonville, while also providing depth at receiver. The 26-year-old averaged 24.8 yards per kick return during his career in Baltimore and also scored two touchdowns.
More News
-
Ravens' Devin Duvernay: Returning to action Saturday•
-
Ravens' Devin Duvernay: Activated from IR, still questionable•
-
Ravens' Devin Duvernay: Expected to play Saturday•
-
Ravens' Devin Duvernay: Gets in full practice Tuesday•
-
Ravens' Devin Duvernay: Cleared to practice•
-
Ravens' Devin Duvernay: Officially moves to IR•