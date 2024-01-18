Duvernay (back) is in line to be be activated from injured reserve ahead of Saturday's divisional-round game against the Texans, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site reports.

Duvernay, who was deemed a full practice participant Tuesday through Thursday, is officially listed as questionable by the Ravens, but it looks like the wideout -- who last suited up Week 14 -- is slated to return to action this weekend. Assuming that's the case, he'll provide the team with added pass-catching depth and presumably reclaim his key role in Baltimore's return game.