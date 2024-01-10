The Ravens designated Duvernay (back) for return from injured reserve Wednesday.

Duvernay, who last saw game action in Week 14, is thus slated to return to practice ahead of the Ravens' postseason opener during the divisional round. Though Duvernay was limited to four catches (on nine targets) for 18 yards in 13 contests prior to landing on IR, he served as the team's primary returner. Assuming he experiences no setbacks in his return to practice, Duvernay's potential availability for the divisional round should provide a big boost to Baltimore's special-teams units.