The Ravens activated Duvernay (back) from injured reserve Friday, but he remains questionable for Saturday's divisional-round game against the Texans.

Duvernay sat out the last four contests of the regular season due to back spasms, but Friday's transaction has given him a chance to play for the first time since Week 14. Assuming he isn't included among the Ravens' inactives, which will be confirmed about 90 minutes before Saturday's 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff, he's a good bet to resume return duties with Tylan Wallace (knee) sidelined this weekend. In 13 appearances this season, Duvernay has averaged 19.3 yards on nine kick returns and 12.6 yards on 23 punt returns.