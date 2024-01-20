Duvernay (back) is listed as active for Saturday's divisional-round game against the Texans.

A back issue forced Duvernay to injured reserve for the final four contests of the regular season, but after the Ravens' first-round bye, he was able to log full practices this week and be activated in advance of Saturday's outing. With his status now cleared up, he likely will slot into both return roles due to Tylan Wallace (knee) being sidelined, but Duvernay may have a tough time reentering the WR mix with all of Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, Odell Beckham and Nelson Agholor available to Baltimore's offense.