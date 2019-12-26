Play

Jaguars' DJ Chark Jr.: Limited at practice Thursday

Chark (ankle) turned in a limited practice Thursday.

Chark hasn't put in a full practice since rolling his left ankle Dec. 8 against the Chargers, but after returning from a one-game absence to play in the Week 16 loss to the Falcons, he may be able to suit up again in Sunday's finale against the Colts. Unless Chark puts in a full practice Friday, however, he'll likely enter the matchup with Indianapolis with an injury designation.

