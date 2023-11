Engram caught five of eight targets for 49 yards in Sunday's 24-21 win over the Texans.

Engram actually led the Jaguars in targets but posted another modest stat line. He leads the team with 64 catches and is just two targets shy of Christian Kirk's team lead with 82, but Engram has a pedestrian 524 receiving yards and has yet to score a touchdown heading into a Week 13 home game against the Bengals on Monday Night Football.