Engram had four receptions on six targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 23-7 loss to the Ravens.

Engram reverted back to his usual form after going off for a combined 20 receptions, 177 yards and three touchdowns over his previous two contests. While that sort of production was unrealistic to expect to continue, fantasy managers were likely hoping for a gradual regression to the mean as opposed what transpired Sunday. Perhaps Engram can meet somewhere in the middle when the Jaguars visit the Buccaneers next Sunday.