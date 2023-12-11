Engram recorded 11 receptions on 12 targets for 95 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 31-27 loss to the Browns.

Engram benefitted from the absence of Christian Kirk (groin) and Jacksonville playing from behind to command a season-high 11 targets. He had primarily short gains, though his longest reception went for 23 yards. Engram also found the end zone from 10 and two yards away, and he's now tallied three touchdowns in his last two games after failing to do so for the first 11 contests of the campaign. He'll draw a difficult matchup in Week 15 against the Ravens, though volume should be on his side with Kirk still sidelined.