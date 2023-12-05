Engram caught all nine of his targets for 82 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 34-31 overtime loss to the Bengals.

Engram scored his first touchdown of the season on a 22-yard catch in the second quarter to put the Jaguars ahead 14-7. The touchdown came on a pass thrown by Trevor Lawrence (ankle), who later left the game in the fourth quarter. Engram accounted for four of C.J. Beathard's nine completions in two drives after Lawrence's injury, so the productive tight end figures to remain heavily involved in the Week 14 game plan against the Browns.