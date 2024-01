Engram secured all six targets for 60 yards in the Jaguars' 26-0 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Engram led the Jaguars in receptions and receiving yards in a low-volume day for the C.J. Beathard-helmed passing game. Engram now has at least Sunday's reception and yardage totals in four of the last five games, sending him into a key Week 18 road matchup against the Titans with plenty of momentum.