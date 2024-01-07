Engram recorded 10 receptions on 13 targets for 79 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-20 loss to the Titans.

Engram led the team in targets and receptions, marking the third time he's been targeted at least 10 times in his last five games. He didn't post a particularly impressive yardage total with the opportunity, though he did manage his fourth touchdown of the season on a 14-yard catch early in the final quarter. Engram ends the season with an impressive 114 receptions and is penciled into a key role with the Jaguars again in 2024.