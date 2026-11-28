Engram failed to catch either of his two targets during the Broncos' 27-5 loss to the Steelers on Friday.

Both of Engram's targets from Bo Nix came in the first quarter, but the veteran tight end did not see another pass for the rest of Friday's contest. It was a disappointing stat line following Engram's performance in Week 11 against the Raiders, when he caught six of eight passes for 74 yards. Week 13 against the Dolphins on Sunday, Dec. 6, lines up to be a get-right game for Engram, seeing as Miami's defense ranks 24th in the NFL in fantasy points allowed per game to opposing tight ends.