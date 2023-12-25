Engram corralled 10 of 14 targets for 95 yards in Sunday's 30-12 loss to Tampa Bay.

Engram generated a season-high mark of 14 targets as the Jaguars played catch up for nearly the entirety of Sunday's loss. The athletic tight end's strong season continues with a season receiving line of 98/824/3 through 15 games. Engram has reached double-digit targets with 95 receiving yards for the second time in three weeks. Jacksonville did lose quarterback Trevor Lawrence (shoulder) to an injury unrelated to the high-ankle sprain he was already playing through, so Engram could be receiving passes from backup C.J. Beathard against the Panthers next Sunday.