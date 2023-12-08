Fatukasi (heel) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Browns, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Jacksonville's top nose tackle exited the team's Week 13 contest after suffering a heel injury, and he was able to log a week of limited practice sessions. Fatukasi has a chance to suit up Sunday, but if he's unable to move past his heel issue, Jeremiah Ledbetter would likely see an uptick in snaps on the Jaguars' defensive line.