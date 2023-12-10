Fatukasi (heel) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Browns.
The nose tackle left the Jaguars' Week 13 loss to the Bengals early and then practiced on a limited basis throughout the week. Fatukasi has 18 tackles and a pass defensed this season. Jeremiah Ledbetter is the next man up on Jacksonville's depth chart.
