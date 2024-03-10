The Texans agreed to terms on a one-year deal with Fatukasi on Sunday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Fatukasi will stay in the AFC South after being released by the Jaguars on Monday. The 6-foot-4 defensive tackle joined Jacksonville on a three-year, $30 million deal in March of 2024, and he compiled 48 tackles, 1.5 sacks and four passes defended while appearing in 30 games over the last two regular seasons. Veteran defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins currently set to hit free agency when the new league year starts Wednesday, and his potential departure could open up a starting role for Fatukasi in Houston.