Coach Doug Pederson said Tuesday that Fatukasi is day-to-day with a heel issue, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Initial reporting suggested that Fatukasi sustained an ankle injury during Monday's loss at Cincinnati, but it's a heel problem that puts his availability for Week 14 in doubt. The Jaguars' injury reports over the week will shed light on whether he might be able to suit up Sunday at Cleveland.