Fatukasi was released by Jacksonville on Monday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Fatukasi received birthday wishes from the Jaguars' official Twitter account earlier the day; however, the now 29-year-old was then cut from the team just a few hours later. The move will save Jacksonville $3.5 million in cap space, according to Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com. The UConn product finished his 2023 campaign with 24 combined tackles and a pass defended.