Fatukasi (ankle) is considered questionable to return to Monday's contest with the Bengals, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Fatukasi dealt with an ankle injury earlier this season and it's unclear if it's the same one, but his ability to return to the game is now up in the air. In the meantime, Jeremiah Ledbetter will see an increase in workload at nose tackle.
