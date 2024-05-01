Davis looks to have a top-three role at receiver to open the 2024 season after the Jaguars released Zay Jones on Tuesday, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

With both Jones and Calvin Ridley -- who led the team with 1,016 receiving yards last season -- no longer on the roster, Christian Kirk, Davis and first-round pick Brian Thomas represent the clear starters in the position group, while Parker Washington, Tim Jones, Devin Duvernay and Elijah Cooks are on hand as depth options. While with the Bills in 2023, Davis recorded 45 catches (on 81 targets) for 746 yards and seven touchdowns in 17 regular-season outings. In his new locale, the 25-year-old's fantasy upside hinges largely on what sort of volume he sees relative to the promising Thomas, who was viewed by most as the No. 4 wideout prospect available in last week's draft.