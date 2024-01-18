Davis (knee) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

Davis has yet to be listed as anything other than a DNP on Bills injury reports since hurting his knee Week 18 at Miami. The wideout missed Buffalo's wild-card win against the Steelers as a result, and he may be in danger of being a spectator for Sunday's divisional-round game versus the Chiefs with no activity to speak of so far this week. If Davis ultimately isn't able to suit up, Khalil Shakir and Trent Sherfield will be the beneficiaries at wide receiver alongside Stefon Diggs.