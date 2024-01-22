Davis (knee) said Monday he'd be open to returning to Buffalo, but that he expects to hit free agency this offseason, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Davis, who missed both of the Bills' playoff games due to a knee injury suffered Week 18, said "there was nothing" in terms of extension talks with the team during the 2023 season. The wideout also said he'd have played this weekend if Buffalo had advanced to the AFC Championship Game, per Getzenberg, an indication that Davis will be fully healthy by the time free agency officially kicks off. Across 17 regular-season appearances in 2023, Davis secured 45 of 81 targets 746 yards and seven scores, while his only carry went for minus-two rushing yards.