Davis (knee) is considered day-to-day ahead of Sunday's game against Kansas City, Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News reports.

Head coach Sean McDermott said the same about nearly all of his team's injured players, so practice participation this week will be telling. Davis didn't practice last week and was ruled out for an eventual wild-card win over Pittsburgh on Monday, with Khalil Shakir working as Buffalo's No. 2 WR and Trent Sherfield as the No. 3. Davis suffered a PCL sprain during a Week 18 win over Miami.