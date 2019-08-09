Swaim caught his only target for six yards in Thursday's preseason game against the Ravens.

Swaim was one of the few starters to take the field for the Jaguars and played only 15 offensive snaps. The performance doesn't move the needle for the 25-year-old, who's locked in as the starter with Josh Oliver (hamstring) sidelined.

