Strong announced via his personal Instagram account that he tore his ACL during Sunday's 44-33 loss at San Francisco.

Strong has been in Jacksonville since he was cut by the Texans after Week 2, spending time on both the 53-man roster and practice squad. He was promoted from the latter Saturday with Marqise Lee (ankle) already ruled out for Week 16 and Allen Hurns (ankle) questionable for the contest. Hurns wasn't given clearance to play Sunday, so Strong earned active status. Buoyed by a touchdown just before halftime, Strong put up a healthy line supported by three catches (on four targets) for 38 yards. His season is over now, though, leaving him in the dark as he enters restricted free agency this offseason.