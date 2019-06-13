Ryan (knee) worked on the side in Thursday's practice, Phillip Heilman of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Ryan is making his way back from an ACL tear he suffered in the preseason before the 2018 season, but is expected to compete with Myles Jack for the starting middle linebacker role when healthy. The Michigan product racked up 163 total tackles over two seasons as a starter at inside linebacker for the Packers.

