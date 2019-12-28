Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Appears unlikely to play

Fournette (illness) has been downgraded to doubtful ahead of Sunday's game against the Colts, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

In a tweet posted by Fournette, the running back seemed to heavily suggest he'd be unable to play Sunday thanks to flu-like symptoms. If he were to be ruled out, the Jaguars only have two healthy running backs, Ryquell Armstead and Devine Ozigbo on the roster, with the former likely set to handle the bulk of the workload.