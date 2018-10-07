Fournette, who will miss Sunday's game against the Chiefs with a hamstring injury, could miss Week 6's game against the Cowboys as well, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

With the running back quickly ruled out this past week and his injury not progressing as fast as hoped, there's a chance that his absence will extend beyond Week 5. In that case, T.J. Yeldon would continue to serve as the Jaguars' top back, with Corey Grant slated to work as a complementary option.