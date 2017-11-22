Fournette (ankle) was limited at practice Wednesday.

Fournette sat out this past Friday's practice before being listed as questionable in advance of Week 11's game against the Browns. It was a scenario that spurred concern that the running back might be limited in the event that he suited up for the contest. Of course, he ended up matching his season-high for carries (28) en route to running for 111 yards in the Jaguars' 19-7 win. While Fournette will need to continue managing his ankle issue, he's presumably in line to play Sunday against the Cardinals, barring any setbacks.