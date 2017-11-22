Jaguars' Leonard Fournette: Limited Wednesday
Fournette (ankle) was limited at practice Wednesday.
Fournette sat out this past Friday's practice before being listed as questionable in advance of Week 11's game against the Browns. It was a scenario that spurred concern that the running back might be limited in the event that he suited up for the contest. Of course, he ended up matching his season-high for carries (28) en route to running for 111 yards in the Jaguars' 19-7 win. While Fournette will need to continue managing his ankle issue, he's presumably in line to play Sunday against the Cardinals, barring any setbacks.
