Fournette (hamstring) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Eagles, Phillip Heilman of the Florida Union-Times reports.

This news was fully expected as Fournette will now officially miss his sixth game of the season. T.J. Yeldon has filled in admirably during Fournette's extended absence, but Yeldon's workload could take a hit this Sunday as the Jaguars work the newly-acquired Carlos Hyde into the mix.