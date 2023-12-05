Farrell (toe) is listed as active for Jacksonville's matchup with Bengals on Monday.
Farrell is set to play Monday despite being limited in practice earlier in the week with a toe injury. The 26-year-old could be in line for increased playing time with Brenton Strange (foot) not playing.
More News
-
Jaguars' Luke Farrell: Dealing with toe injury•
-
Jaguars' Luke Farrell: Totals career-high 55 yards•
-
Jaguars' Luke Farrell: Fails to garner target Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Luke Farrell: No role in passing game•
-
Jaguars' Luke Farrell: Limited largely to special teams•
-
Jaguars' Luke Farrell: Sees snap count bump•