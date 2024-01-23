Washington caught his lone target for 11 yards Week 18 against the Titans and finished the season with 16 catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns in nine games.

Washington saw action in just one of Jacksonville's first nine games but was more involved during the second half of the campaign. The rookie sixth-round pick caught six passes for 61 yards and a touchdown against Cincinnati in Week 12 but otherwise wasn't noticeably involved in the passing game. Jacksonville's receiving corps could look different in 2024 with Calvin Ridley set to become a free agent, though Christian Kirk (groin) and Zay Jones remain under contract.