Jaguars' Rashad Greene: Sets up game-winning score
Greene had a 56-yard punt return late in the fourth quarter to set up the Jaguars game-winning touchdown in Saturday's preseason game against the Vikings.
Greene again provided little offensive production -- catching one of three targets for four yards on 30 snaps -- but delivered a clutch punt return with just over two minutes left in the game, coming up only four yards short of a touchdown. Special teams will continue to be the area where the 25-year-old can earn himself a roster spot, and Saturday's timely effort is a good way to leave an impression.
