Greene caught his lone target for eight yards in Sunday's 20-7 loss to the Texans.

The catch is Greene's first since Week 7 of the 2016 season as he re-signed with the Jaguars this week after Jaydon Mickens broke his ankle. The 26-year-old sits in the No. 5 spot on the depth chart at wide receiver and has no fantasy appeal with the current situation.

More News
Our Latest Stories