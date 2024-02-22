Jenkins played in all 17 games last season and totaled 101 tackles (66 tackles) one sack, nine passes defensed and two interceptions.

It's the second straight season with triple-digit tackles for the 30-year-old safety, good for third on the team. Jenkins is entering the final season of the four-year, $35 million contract he signed with Jacksonville in 2021 and is poised for another campaign at strong safety.