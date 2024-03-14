Jenkins and the Seahawks agreed on a two-year contract, $12 million contract Wednesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Jenkins will officially head to Seattle after spending the last three seasons in Jacksonville, most recently recording 101 tackles, including 1.0 sacks, while also intercepting two passes and deflecting nine others over 17 games in 2023. He'll likely replace Quandre Diggs as the team's starting free safety in 2024 after Diggs was released.