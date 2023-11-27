Jenkins recorded nine tackles (five solo) and a pass defensed in Sunday's 24-21 win at Houston.
It's the most total tackles Jenkins has managed this year since Week 7 at New Orleans. He's had a slightly underwhelming campaign so far compared to the huge numbers he posted last season, but he's still on the IDP radar heading into a Week 13 matchup versus the Bengals.
