Jenkins recorded six tackles (four solo), including a sack, while intercepting a pass and deflecting another in Sunday's 23-7 loss to the Ravens.
Jenkins was a busy man in Week 15, securing his first sack of the year while also picking off a pass from Lamar Jackson in the second quarter. The safety will look to build off of his performance in Sunday's contest with the Buccaneers.
More News
-
Jaguars' Rayshawn Jenkins: Ties season high in tackles•
-
Jaguars' Rayshawn Jenkins: Season-high nine tackles Thursday•
-
Jaguars' Rayshawn Jenkins: Solid showing Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Rayshawn Jenkins: Reworks deal•
-
Jaguars' Rayshawn Jenkins: Sets career high in tackles•
-
Jaguars' Rayshawn Jenkins: Active for Week 18•